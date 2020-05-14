PROGRESS Wrestling Cancel All Summer Events Due to COVID-19

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that they have cancelled their entire schedule for the summer. These include shows planned from June 28 to September 27. The statement reads:

Summer Show Cancellations

With a heavy heart, we announce today that our summer schedule is completely cancelled due to COVID-19. We’re looking at October as the earliest possible return date.

It goes without saying, we are absolutely gutted.

Over the last 2 months we’ve been in constant contact with our roster and backstage crew, scrubbing off dates and adding new ones. There are both physical and mental wellbeing issues at play here on both sides of the promoter/wrestler relationship – so for the benefit of everyone that works with us, an ‘earliest possible return’ date allows a small degree of certainty at a time when that is lacking.

Specifically with regards to the Spirits Of Independents tour that was scheduled for late July and early August: the state governors in both Washington and Oregon have extended the ban on large public gatherings into at least mid-August.

We’re cancelling the events rather than postponing them, because we realise that at this time, money’s tight for lots of people and you probably need the cash; we don’t believe that it’s fair to hold onto your money when we can’t offer you a replacement date in good faith that it will be able to go ahead as planned.

All we can hope is that when things are back to normal (whatever that means and whenever that may be), we’ll see you at a PROGRESS show once more.

This is the complete list of the affected events. If you have a ticket to any of these shows, YOU DO NOT NEED TO DO ANYTHING. Your ticket provider (whether that’s DICE, Ticketmaster, See Tickets or DEFY) will process your refund automatically.

28th June – Camden

10th July – Leeds

11th July – Manchester

12th July – Newcastle

26th July – Camden

30th July – Los Angeles

31st July – Seattle

1st August – Seattle

2nd August – Portland

29th, 30th, 31st August – Alexandra Palace

27th September – Camden

Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions: progress @ progresswrestling.com or via social media.

Best wishes and stay safe

Jon, Glen and Matt