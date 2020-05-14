Paige Discusses Emotions About Giving Nia Jax Permission to Use Her Finisher
Paige recently came out on Twitter and revealed that she gave WWE Superstar Nia Jax permission to use her finisher, the Ram-Paige (Cradle DDT). Paige recently took part in a gaming livestream on Twitch where she discussed how giving the move to Jax was bittersweet. Paige stated the following during the stream (source: Fightful):
“It’s a bittersweet feeling. Once you retire it’s like, ‘okay, I can’t use my move anymore.’ But you give it to someone else and it’s like, ‘Now it’s official, I really can’t use my move anymore.’ It was like the nail in the coffin. You did it so good. The only thing is, what I would prefer when I would used to do it, is that they spike instead of rolling over. It looks more impactful. Like a DDT.”
It’s not like she innovated it.