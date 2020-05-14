Don Callis Shoots on Rohit Raju, Says His Catchphrase Has Got To Go

Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs were on the IMPACT Wrestling Post-Show “After Shock” and Don talked about Rohit Raju after his loss against Trey Miguel.

“I mean we can speak candidly on this show, right? I mean look, Rohit Raju has had a really rough ride so far in IMPACT Wrestling. We’ve seen that. And I think sometimes, guys like Rohit, they let their anger and their emotion get the better of them, and I think Rohit has consistently bitten off more than he can chew. But for once, he’s finally in charge of his own destiny, and I think that’s a new thing for him.”

“Look, he’s a talented kid. He’s a guy that always has good matches. But what that difference between someone who has good matches and someone who’s actually over, someone who’s actually on the cusp of a title. I don’t think he’s there yet. He seems like a guy who’s in need of an advisor. I don’t know who that is. It clearly wasn’t Gama Singh.”

Don Callis also spoke about Rohit Raju’s catchphrase:

“But Jimmy. That one line’s gotta go: ‘My mother calls me son because I shine like one’. My mother called me ‘dumbass’ but I wouldn’t be bragging about that on this show, so there you go.”