This week’s episode of WWE Backstage which took a look at WrestleMania III, pulled in 173,000 viewers, up 98,000 viewers from last week’s show. This was the most-watched Backstage since November 19, 2019.

The WrestleMania III Rewind episode at 7PM on FS1 did 157,000 viewers but there’s no number for the actual WrestleMania III broadcast yet.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)