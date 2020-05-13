DX to make a major announcement tonight on NXT

Earlier today on #WWETheBump, @RealKingRegal mentioned that there will be a major announcement to come on #WWENXT…@mckenzienmitch has just gotten word that this announcement will be made by #DX @TripleH & @ShawnMichaels, TONIGHT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/z7SudGRBkz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 13, 2020

NXT General Manager William Regal said on The Bump this morning that there will be a major announcement regarding NXT that will take place on tonight’s broadcast on USA Network. Regal did not give any more details regarding what this announcement might be about.

Two matches have been set for tonight’s show so far with Finn Balor taking on Cameron Grimes and the NXT Tag Team champions Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher defending their titles against Imperium. Former NXT Women’s champion Rhea Ripley will also be on the show to address her return and Charlotte Flair.