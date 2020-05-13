News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on a tape delay from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Finn Balor will return to in-ring action on tonight’s show as he faces Cameron Grimes. There will also be a NXT Tag Team Titles match with Matt Riddle and temporary partner Timothy Thatcher defending against Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. No other matches have been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s NXT episode:

* Can Riddle & Thatcher ward off Imperium?

* Finn Balor detours on the search for his attacker to face Cameron Grimes

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

