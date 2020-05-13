WWE NXT Report 5/13/20

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on a slight tape delay on the USA Network with a video package on last week’s show.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Imperium vs. Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Byron Saxton welcomes us from ringside. NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is out first with his temporary partner, Timothy Thatcher. Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are calling the action tonight but once again they’re not in the arena. Out next comes Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings as Thatcher and Barthel lock up to start. Thatcher takes control early on and grounds Barthel on the mat. Barthel turns it around with a scissors, keeping Thatcher down. The hold is broken as they trade counters on the mat. Barthel mounts Thatcher but gets slapped.

Thatcher with some ground and pound now. Barthel avoids the armbar and makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Aichner tags in and takes Thatcher down. Barthel goes over to Riddle but Riddle leaps off the apron and drops him. Riddle beats Barthel against the barrier and works him over. Thatcher is a bit frustrated that Riddle isn’t in the corner to tag. Aichner takes Thatcher back down. They go back into the corner and in comes Riddle to take over on Aichner.

Aichner drops Riddle with a big shoulder. Aichner goes on but Riddle jumps on his back for a Sleeper. Aichner slams him to the mat. Riddle comes back with a big gutwrench suplex. Barthel tags in but Riddle also launches him with a suplex. Riddle keeps control and stops to knock Aichner off the apron. Riddle misses the Broton on Barthel. Aichner comes back in for the double team and a 2 count. Aichner stands over Riddle, who crawls towards his corner as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Aichner dumps Riddle in the ropes. Barthel tags in for a big sliding kick and a 2 count. Barthel keeps control and in comes Aichner for more punishment to Riddle. Riddle drops Aichner with a big knee as Barthel tags back in. Barthel blocks a tag but Riddle goes for a Final Flash and misses. They tangle some more and both go down as Thatcher screams for a tag. Barthel eats a roundhouse kick and they both go down again. Thatcher is just yelling on the apron.

Riddle nails a monkey flip to Barthel but this accidentally knocks Thatcher off the apron to the floor. Thatcher is upset now. Thatcher has had enough. Riddle yells at him to come back. Thatcher walks off to the back and apparently we have a Handicap Match now.

Aichner and Barthel prepare for the double team European Bomb but Riddle fights them off. Riddle with the Go To Sleep on Aichner, then a Final Flash to Barthel. Aichner slams with a Spinebuster and Barthel follows up with a big kick. They come right back and hit the European Bomb for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

– After the match, Imperium stands tall with the titles as their music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Barthel and Aichner posing with the belts as an upset Riddle recovers on the floor.

– Still to come, cruiserweight tournament matches with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jack Gallagher and Tony Nese vs. Atlas. Also, a look at Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley feuding for the title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Timothy Thatcher is backstage. He’s tired of Matt Riddle’s comedy and games over the past few weeks. He says he wants to be tag team champion but not with this hot mess Riddle is. Riddle approaches and asks what just happened out there. They shove each other and start brawling. Officials break them up.

Tegan Nox vs. Indi Hartwell

We go back to the ring and out first comes Tegan Nox. Indi Hartwell is out next.

They lock up and Hartwell shoves Nox back, then talks some trash. Hartwell overpowers Nox back to the mat off a lock up. Hartwell keeps control and slams Nox by her hair. Hartwell with more trash talking and a takedown for a 2 count. Hartwell with more offense and counters. The referee warns her in the corner. Nox comes back with a big kick but Hartwell rocks her with a forearm. Hartwell catches Nox with a big sidewalk slam for another 2 count.

Hartwell sends Nox into the corner but Nox catches her. Hartwell is sent to the apron now. She fights back from the apron and springboards in but Nox catches her for the big chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Nox with big chops to the chest and right hands. Nox fights Hartwell off and hits a European uppercut in the corner.

Nox drops Hartwell in the corner and hits a big cannonball. Nox goes to the top and hits a flying crossbody to Hartwell on the mat. Nox nails the Shiniest Wizard for the pin to win.

Winner: Tegan Nox

– After the match, Nox stands tall as her music hits and her arm is raised. We go to replays. Nox makes her exit as Hartwell looks on from the mat.

– We get a look back at what happened last week with Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. We see video of Ripley backstage earlier. She says WrestleMania 36 didn’t go as planned and it sickens her that Flair has the title. Shirai put up a good fight last week but couldn’t get the job done. Ripley says she’s the one who will bring the title back to NXT and if she has to beat that into Shirai, so be it. She says she’s not finished with Charlotte and as a stupid old man used to say, which Flair knows really, really well – we’ve only just begun, because the title around your waist belongs to me. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Matt Riddle is talking to NXT General Manager William Regal via video. Riddle thanks Regal for granting him a match against Timothy Thatcher tonight. Riddle is approached for comments but Thatcher suddenly attacks him. A referee backs Thatcher off but he comes back and throws a TV at Riddle while he’s down.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Tony Nese (0-2) vs. Jake Atlas (1-1)

We go to the ring for the next Group A match in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion as Tony Nese comes out. Byron Saxton is backstage with Jake Atlas. Saxton acknowledges that Atlas must win tonight to stay alive. He comments on moving forward and as a big Drake Maverick fan, hopes Drake can beat Kushida next so they can get together again. Atlas goes on and makes his entrance.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds to start. Nese stops an armbar by taking it against the ropes. Atlas turns it back around but Nese lands a back kick. Nese with more kicks now. They trade counters and show each other up but Atlas shows off a little too much as Nese rocks him as he’s bowing. Nese ends up dropping Atlas’ throat off the rope and Atlas goes down clutching his throat. Nese comes back in and works over Atlas while he’s down.

Nese beats Atlas into the corner with chops. Nese with kicks in the corner. Nese with a suplex in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Nese grounds Atlas on the mat now. Atlas tries to fight up and out but Nese keeps it locked. Nese with a knee strike. Atlas looks to mount some offense now, elbowing Nese off him. Nese comes back with a big forearm to the face. Atlas comes right back and drops Nese with a big boot to the face. Atlas with a German suplex and an enziguri for a close 2 count. Atlas has a cut above his eye now.

Nese with a big chop to take it back to the corner. They tangle again and Nese goes for a big pumphandle slam but Atlas slides out. Atlas with a leaping neckbreaker. Atlas goes back to the top but Nese leaps up with an uppercut. Nese with a bunch of chops now, knocking Atlas off from the top but hanging him. Nese stomps away while Atlas is still hanging on by one arm. Nese sends Atlas to the apron. Nese climbs up and grabs Atlas by his hair, while talking trash. Atlas unloads with strikes and then sends Nese to the mat. Atlas climbs to the top and hits the big cartwheel Rainbow DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Jake Atlas (2-1)

– After the match, Atlas stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Saxton shows us the updated tournament standings and Atlas is now in the lead of Group A.

– We see footage from a video chat NXT Champion Adam Cole did with Kyle O’Reilly, who mentions being away shooting a movie. O’Reilly has reportedly missed recent tapings due to health concerns over COVID-19 as he has diabetes. Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong also join the video chat. Cole talks about taking care of The Velveteen Dream. They take shots at Dream and Dexter Lumis. Strong is picked to take Lumis out tonight. Cole says they embarrassed Dream, they’re going to take out Lumis, and The Undisputed Era will get back to doing what they do best – running NXT. They all do The Undisputed Era’s pose to end the video chat. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette for Karrion Kross and Scarlett. They are not here to shock a system, or to save you from your corrupted black hearts. Tick-tock. They are your entertainment and it’s time to wake up from the dream where they stay asleep forever. Tommaso Ciampa is the first, but not the last, says Kross. Fall and pray. Tick-tock. Great promo by Kross.

– We see Finn Balor and Cameron Grimes backstage warming up.

– They air a vignette on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Kai says she knew something had to change when she injured herself. She had to stop her rehab just to film stuff on Tegan Nox. She was always in the shadow of someone else and it was time for a change. What she did at War Games felt good. Her career shot to a new level once Raquel arrived. She calls Raquel the most dominant force, and the only woman who has her back, the only woman she can trust. Raquel says they have a common bond as they both know what it’s like to be the outcast. This is a hurt business and they are ready to hurt someone.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to talk about the next tournament match. He says he’d quit wrestling if he was one of those who can’t get a single win in the whole tournament. Scott excuses himself to go face Jack Gallagher and says he’s got a house to protect, Swerve’s House.

– Beth says we have an invitation to dinner with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano. That will happen later tonight. Also, DX is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see WWE Hall of Famers DX in the production area. Triple H says NXT General Manager William Regal was unable to be here so he asked them to handle a major announcement. Shawn Michaels chimes in with some jokes. Triple H says this week is the 25th anniversary of WWE In Your House. WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” BG James appears with more comedy. Triple H goes on and announces NXT “Takeover: In Your House” for Sunday, June 7 on the WWE Network. The logo incorporates the original IYH logo.

Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes

We go back to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor. Cameron Grimes is out next.

The bell rings and Grimes immediately goes for the big double stomp but he moves. Balor goes right to work and unloads in the corner. They tangle and Balor takes Grimes down, grounding him with a headlock. Grimes tries to fight free but Balor takes him right back down. More back and forth between the two as Grimes gets some offense in. Grimes counters Balor and drives him down for a close 2 count as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the match for a few minutes. Grimes levels Balor in the middle of the ring. Grimes goes on and hits a big clothesline for another 2 count. Grimes talks some trash and slaps Balor in the mouth, knocking him back. Grimes approaches but Balor takes him down and nails a double stomp to the chest.

Balor unloads with stomps to Grimes while he’s down now. Balor keeps control and stomps some more from the apron while Grimes is on the floor, his head flat on the apron. Balor with a big kick to the head, dropping Grimes on the floor. Damian Priest suddenly appears on the other side of the barrier, staring at Balor.

Balor charges and drops Priest on the outside. He goes back to Grimes and lays him out at ringside again. Balor rolls Grimes back in the ring but Priest comes from behind with a night stick shot to the back of the knee. Grimes takes advantage and hits the Cave In for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes makes his exit and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Priest brings a steel chair into the ring while Balor struggles to get up. Priest grabs Balor and drops him on the chair with The Reckoning. Priest pins Balor down with the chair over his throat. He says he didn’t realize he would enjoy it this much, just like he did three weeks ago. This reveals Priest was the one who attacked Balor last month. Priest makes his exit as his music hits, taunting Balor as he struggles to get back up.

– Byron takes a look at the standings for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Byron leads us to a video on WWE and Make-A-Wish.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (1-1) vs. Jack Gallagher (0-2)

Back from the break and out first comes Jack Gallagher for the next tournament match. Gallagher already has no chance to win. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is out next.

Scott is making his way to the ring when Tony Nese suddenly attacks at ringside and sends him into the steel ring steps. Nese apparently took offense at Scott’s earlier comments on how you should quit if you can’t get a win in the tournament. Scott slowly gets in the ring as the referee checks on him. The bell rings and Gallagher immediately levels him for a close 2 count as Scott puts his foot on the bottom rope.

Gallagher keeps control for another pin attempt. Gallagher drops Scott with a knee to the gut for another close 2 count. Gallagher focuses on the mid-section, keeping Scott down. Gallagher with an abdominal stretch on the mat now. Gallagher keeps control until Scott dodges a big shot. Scott comes right back with the House Call but Gallagher still kicks out. Scott clutches his ribs and struggles to get up before Gallagher. Scott gets up and connects with a big kick, and another.

Scott calls for the finish but his ribs are hurting. He charges and Gallagher leaps at him, locking in a guillotine and taking Scott to the mat. Gallagher tightens with his legs around Scott’s mid-section. The referee checks on Scott. Scott slowly powers up to his feet and breaks the hold. Gallagher levels Scott with a huge roaring elbow to the face.

Winner: Jack Gallagher (1-2)

– After the match, Gallagher talks some trash to Scott and stands tall as his music hits. We go to a replay of the finish. We get an updated look at the tournament standings now as Gallagher and Scott are both at 1-2, unable to win the Group B side.

– Still to come, Kayden Carter vs. Aliyah. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for “Takeover: In Your House” for June 7 on the WWE Network.

Aliyah vs. Kayden Carter

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kayden Carter. Aliyah is out next.

The bell rings and Aliyah charges and nails a takedown. Carter comes right back with a takedown of her own. They tangle to go back and forth. Aliyah kips up and they talk trash in each other’s face. They trade shots and Carter nails a big dropkick for a 2 count. Aliyah unloads with kicks and knees to the back of the head in the corner. Aliyah drops Carter out of the corner for a 2 count. Aliyah with a big hip toss into the corner. Aliyah unloads with strikes in the corner as the referee warns her and she screams back at him.

Aliyah with more screaming and yelling. Carter turns it around in the corner but Aliyah kicks her back. We see Robert Stone on the apron now. Aliyah drops Carter in the middle of the ring as Stone takes a few steps down. Carter rolls Aliyah up for a 2 count. Aliyah comes back and takes control. Aliyah asks Stone if he’s watching this.

Aliyah goes to the top to show off before a move but it backfires as Carter mounts offense. Carter with a roll-up and a back kick for a 2 count. Carter goes on and ends up applying a Deathlock submission on the mat for the win.

Winner: Kayden Carter

– After the match, Carter stands tall as her music hits. Aliyah rolls to the floor and clutches her leg. Stone looks on and may be unimpressed. Aliyah ends up grabbing his arm to stop him from leaving and he removes her hand. Mauro wonders if Aliyah tried too hard to impress Stone.

– Still to come, dinner at the home of The Garganos. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we go to the home of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae for another dinner table segment. They brag about their recent wins over Xia Li and Dominik Dijakovic. Gargano says if you speak his name, there will be consequences. If you get in their way, you will find out that it’s their way or none at all. LeRae ends up cutting a promo on Mia Yim while Gargano has words for NXT North American Champion Keith Lee. LeRae wants to show them what glory really looks like. Gargano says Yim and Lee will have no choice but to bask in it then. The segment ends.

– Akira Tozawa vs. El Hijo del Fantasma and Kushida vs. Drake Maverick are confirmed for next week in the tournament. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai is also confirmed for next week.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and Timothy Thatcher is already waiting. Matt Riddle is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Riddle takes control early on but Thatcher counters on the mat. They stand again and tangle in the middle of the ring. Thatcher takes Riddle down and mounts him. Riddle quickly gets free but Thatcher takes back control. More back and forth between the two on the mat now. Riddle ends up mounting Thatcher with strikes after a few more minutes of tangling on the mat. Thatcher fights back with strikes from his back. Riddle gets on Thatcher’s back and grounds him on the mat again.

Thatcher turns around and grounds Riddle while pounding on his ribs. They get back up and Riddle nails knee strikes. Riddle drops Thatcher with a kick to the back of the head. Thatcher rolls to the floor and is down. Riddle yells out, telling him to come on. Back to commercial.

Thatcher turns it back around and grounds Riddle. Thatcher works on the ankle now but Riddle fights off the submission. Riddle unloads with knee strikes and a German. Riddle with the Final Flash knee. Thatcher stomps Riddle’s bare foot and follows up with a European uppercut to the jaw. Thatcher with knees into Riddle’s back while he’s down now.

Thatcher grounds Riddle again as the referee checks on him. Thatcher clubs Riddle with forearms. Riddle lifts Thatcher but he slides down and tries to roll him. Riddle goes for an armbar on the mat now. Thatcher gets his foot on the bottom rope to get free. Thatcher goes right on top of Riddle to ground him again. Thatcher drives knees into Riddle’s side. Thatcher mounts Riddle again and beats on him. Thatcher goes into the armbar but Riddle tries to get a pin out of him.

Riddle ends up powering to his feet and slamming Thatcher with a big sitdown powerbomb. Riddle is slow to get up as Thatcher starts swinging first. They trade shots but Thatcher unloads with big strikes to the side of the face. Thatcher goes for another ankle lock now. Thatcher goes to the other ankle and Riddle looks close to tapping out. Thatcher breaks free and hits a big move in the corner. More back and forth. Riddle counters and drops him with the Bro 2 Sleep. Riddle climbs to the top for the Floating Bro but Thatcher gets knees up.

Thatcher goes right into his Fujiwara Armbar in the middle of the ring. Riddle gets free and yells at Thatcher, but Thatcher ends up taking him back into the Fujiwara Armbar. They trade more stiff holds on the mat now. Thatcher keeps the leg submission locked but Riddle moves up to his feet, still kneeling down, and barely leans back into a pin out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher

– After the match, Thatcher is shocked as Riddle’s music hits. We go to replays. Thatcher attacks Riddle after the match and sends him into the corner. Thatcher unloads and drops Riddle into another Fujiwara Armbar. The referee tries to get Thatcher to break it and he finally does. Thatcher applies the armbar once again in the middle of the ring. Riddle is screaming out in pain and tapping. Riddle screams for pain as Thatcher tightens the hold and NXT goes off the air.

