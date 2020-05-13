Jericho battles “Pineapple Pete” on Dynamite tonight

Tonight’s Dynamite was recorded last week from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida as AEW is doing one live, one taped schedule for their weekly TNT show.

Tonight’s broadcast features Brodie Lee vs Christopher Daniels, Chris Jericho vs “Pineapple Pete” Suge D, Best Friends vs Jurassic Express, and a fatal 4-way match between Dr. Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, and Hikaru Shida.

With next week’s broadcast being the go-home episode for Double or Nothing, more news will probably be given regarding the pay-per-view tonight and AEW will also be giving additional details regarding the Casino Ladder match where the winner will get an AEW title shot.