Jericho battles “Pineapple Pete” on Dynamite tonight

May 13, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

Tonight’s Dynamite was recorded last week from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida as AEW is doing one live, one taped schedule for their weekly TNT show.

Tonight’s broadcast features Brodie Lee vs Christopher Daniels, Chris Jericho vs “Pineapple Pete” Suge D, Best Friends vs Jurassic Express, and a fatal 4-way match between Dr. Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, and Hikaru Shida.

With next week’s broadcast being the go-home episode for Double or Nothing, more news will probably be given regarding the pay-per-view tonight and AEW will also be giving additional details regarding the Casino Ladder match where the winner will get an AEW title shot.

3 Responses

  1. Yoyo says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Brian Alvarez is giving Pete vs Jericho 5 stars.

  2. Mark says:
    May 13, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Pineapple Pete’s finisher should be called “Push Pineapple” and he could make his entrance to Agadoo by Black Lace.

  3. Kyle Christie says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:21 am

    @Mark – YES LOL! That would be hilarious haha.

