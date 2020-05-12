Tamina Left Boot Print On Bayley At Money in the Bank

May 12, 2020 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Bayley revealed that Tamina left a boot print on her face during their match at Money in the Bank last night.

She wrote: “.@TaminaSnuka left her size 27 shoe print on my face!!!!!!!!!! Have some respect for your champion lololollololllll #MITB”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Velvet Sky

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal