Tamina Left Boot Print On Bayley At Money in the Bank
In a post on Twitter, Bayley revealed that Tamina left a boot print on her face during their match at Money in the Bank last night.
.@TaminaSnuka left her size 27 shoe print on my face!!!!!!!!!! Have some respect for your champion lololollololllll #MITB pic.twitter.com/iH2bqDcEJY
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 11, 2020