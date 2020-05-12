AEW Dark May 12, 2020 Quick Results

May 12, 2020 - by Achal Mohindra

AEW Dark Quick Results
May 12 2020
Commentators: Excalibur and Taz

Quick Match Results
  • Singles Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: Colt Cabana def “The Captain” Shawn Dean via Pinfall
  • Tag Team Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: The Jurrasic Express – Luchasaurus and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry def Mike Reed and Ryan Rembrandt
  • Tag Team Match w/20 Minute time limit: Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) def Lee Johnson and Musa
  • Singles Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: Dark Order #10 def Jon Cruz
  • Singles Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: Rey Fenix def Alan Angels
  • Women’s Division Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: Kris Statlander def Dani Jordyn
  • Singles Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def Jason Cade
  • Womens Division Singles Match w/20 Minute time limit: Dr Britt Baker DMD def Skylar Moore via Submission
  • No Disqualification Singles Match w/ Minute Time Limit: Jimmy Havoc def Luther via Pinfall 

