AEW Dark May 12, 2020 Quick Results
May 12 2020
Commentators: Excalibur and Taz
Quick Match Results
- Singles Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: Colt Cabana def “The Captain” Shawn Dean via Pinfall
- Tag Team Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: The Jurrasic Express – Luchasaurus and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry def Mike Reed and Ryan Rembrandt
- Tag Team Match w/20 Minute time limit: Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) def Lee Johnson and Musa
- Singles Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: Dark Order #10 def Jon Cruz
- Singles Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: Rey Fenix def Alan Angels
- Women’s Division Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: Kris Statlander def Dani Jordyn
- Singles Match w/20 Minute Time Limit: “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def Jason Cade
- Womens Division Singles Match w/20 Minute time limit: Dr Britt Baker DMD def Skylar Moore via Submission
- No Disqualification Singles Match w/ Minute Time Limit: Jimmy Havoc def Luther via Pinfall