WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches special on FOX rating

The WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches special on FOX which aired on Saturday night did 996,000 viewers. The show had 961,000 viewers for the first hour and 1,031,000 viewers in the second hour. Both hours had a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The broadcast beat ABC’s repeat of the 2016 NBA finals in viewership but trailed CBS and NBC shows.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)