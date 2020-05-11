WWE presents its shortest pay-per-view in 14 years

Fans watching last night’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view noticed something that has not happened in WWE in several years – a pay-per-view with a running time of less than two-and-a-half hours.

While WWE is very notable of going super long for their pay-per-views, including the so-called B shows, last night’s Money In The Bank clocked in at 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Last year’s Money In The Bank was 3 hours 35 minutes while the one from 2018 was the longest one with 4 hours and 12 minutes on the clock.

While there were several shows throughout the years under three hours, especially the brand-specific shows, none of them were shorter than last night’s Money In The Bank and you have to go back all the way to 2006 to find one which ran less.

That was the universally-panned ECW December to Dismember in 2006 which was 2 hours 14 minutes and considered to be the worst pay-per-view offering under the WWE banner.

In 2002, WWE presented Insurrextion UK and that was 2 hours 24 minutes as well. The year before in 2001, another UK-only pay-per-view Rebellion ran shorter for 2 hours and 15 minutes. In 2005, ECW One Night Stand and Judgment Day were both 2 hours and 32 minutes each which were the closest to Money In The Bank.

You’d have to go back to the In Your House days for a show to run shorter than two hours, with In Your House #1 in May 1995 holding the record for the shortest pay-per-view with just 1 hour and 40 minutes.