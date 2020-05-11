WWE Bringing Back the Backlash PPV Name

WWE Backlash is officially set to return next month as the company’s next PPV. Tom Phillips announced during Money in the Bank on Sunday that the PPV will take place on June 14th. Phillips did not name a location for the event, but said that it will be live on the Network. It would be fair to assume that the show will take place from the WWE Performance Center, though that is not confirmed.

Backlash ran as a yearly PPV from 1999 to 2009. WWE put the event on the shelf until 2016, when it returned for a three-year run before skipping 2019.