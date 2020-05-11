Vince performs stunt “flying off” the side of Titan Towers to show it’s safe to do it

As crazy as it sounds, Vince McMahon reportedly performed flying off the side of the building to pitch the idea for the stunt to be used during the Money In The Bank ladder match. The stunt was done twice yesterday as King Corbin threw both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black “off the tower.”

Vince, now 74 years old, was so convinced that it was safe that he took the plunge himself to remove any doubts that it was dangerous. McMahon often boasts that he wouldn’t ask anyone to do something he would not do himself.

In a recent interview with TV Insider talking about her appearance on Billions, Becky Lynch discussed how she saw Vince doing the stunt. “Vince is such a larger-than-life character. At the same time, I watched him the other day demonstrate falling off a tower at 74-years-old without a bother, brushing his shoulders off and standing up again,” she said.