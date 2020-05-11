Video: Becky Lynch announces she is pregnant

Kicking off Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch announced that she is going away for a while and had an important announcement to make. She came down the ring with the Money In The Bank briefcase and no title around her waist and was quickly interrupted by Asuka, who said that the briefcase is hers.

Becky told Asuka that yes, the briefcase is hers and she’s glad that she won it because Asuka was the only one who managed to beat her and she’s one of the best wrestlers in the world.

The Raw Women’s champ then told Asuka that the match last night was not just for a shot at the Raw Women’s title…but it was for the Raw Women’s title. Becky unlocked the briefcase and handed over the title to Asuka, who danced around the ring, ringside, and where the commentary table was on the stage.

As Asuka returned back to the ring, Becky told her, “Now I can’t fight anymore, but you can. You are the champion. You go and be a warrior, because I’m gonna go and be a mother.” At that point Asuka hugged Becky as tears flowed.

There were rumors that Becky Lynch is pregnant and that she would be leaving her in-ring career for now.