Impact announces a Knockout re-signs with the company

May 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Su Yung is staying in IMPACT.

Yung has signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT. Yung’s deal expired in March.
The two sides have been working on a new deal since March and finally came to an agreement.

One Response

  1. Kenny Koolaid says:
    May 11, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Hooray stay where you be crazy all the time Su. AEW has a lot to prove by seeing how far they let Matt Hardy do this thing before they get any other crazy gimmicks. For a promotion with a cult, space alien, a guy in a Dr Decker mask and evil dentist all of which are all pretty watered down as is.

