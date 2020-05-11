Impact announces a Knockout re-signs with the company
Su Yung is staying in IMPACT.
Yung has signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT. Yung’s deal expired in March.
The two sides have been working on a new deal since March and finally came to an agreement.
BREAKING: After grueling negotiations we are pleased to announce that Susie has also re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/h3k085PWeu
Hooray stay where you be crazy all the time Su. AEW has a lot to prove by seeing how far they let Matt Hardy do this thing before they get any other crazy gimmicks. For a promotion with a cult, space alien, a guy in a Dr Decker mask and evil dentist all of which are all pretty watered down as is.