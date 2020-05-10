Video: UFC Fighter Daniel Cormier Gets Starstruck After Meeting Jake Roberts

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani shared a social media clip on Twitter showing former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, and a big-time wrestling fan, Daniel Cormier getting starstruck after meeting WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. You can check out that clip below.

As previously reported, UFC 249 is being held in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend. Not only that, the fighters and wrestlers of AEW, who are in town for the AEW TV tapings in Jacksonville, are said to be staying at the same hotel, leading to this meeting of two legends of their respective fields.

Daniel Cormier has been a big pro wrestling for years. Additionally, his longtime friend and training partner, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, was released by WWE late last month. Cormier is not scheduled to fight at tonight’s UFC 249 and will instead be doing broadcast commentary work.