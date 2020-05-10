The Undertaker still searching for final opponent to end career on a high note

Ahead of tonight’s premiere episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries on the WWE Network, the man behind the legendary character did the media rounds to promote the show, something that he has rarely done in and out of character in his WWE career.

Taker, real name Mark Calaway, admitted with Variety that he doesn’t know how much gas there is left in the tank and it’s obvious that he has more matches behind him than in front of him.

“I think for the very reason I protected this character for so long is why I felt like this docuseries was the thing to do, because I don’t know how much there is left,” he said.

But even if there’s not much left, the former WWE champion and future Hall of Famer says he is still searching for that final match that hopefully will end his career once and for all on a high note.

“You have to be honest with yourself,” he said. “It just may not happen the way you want it to. I think that’s part of the intrigue of this. Do I have the opportunity to have that match? Are my skills still at a level that will allow me to have that match? That’s me being as open and honest as I can be right there.”

The Undertaker added that he has some pretty good matches that he can “grade things against” but now he has to grade on a curve and that’s something he’s struggling with. “I have to look at things in a very realistic manner in terms of where I’m at with my age and my injuries.”

Undertaker: The Last ride starts tonight on the WWE Network immediately following Money In The Bank.