State of Louisiana ready to help New Orleans bring back WrestleMania

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is confident that tourism will be back to the state and if cities such as New Orleans require money to bring an event such as WrestleMania, then they’re ready to help out.

“If New Orleans needs money to host a WrestleMania or anything else, or Lafayette needs money, we want to make sure that we are putting money behind those events from a state level while they are struggling,” Nungesser said.

The Lt. Governor pointed how the state has been through Katrina, the oil spill, the 2016 floods and so many catastrophes and they have always bounced back and they are now reaching to groups and companies who canceled their Louisiana events and vacations with offers in order to lure them back.

New Orleans hosted two very successful WrestleManias, 30 and 34, with Bourbon Street playing a major part in the festivities.