Matt Hardy reacts to Tom Segura’s comments

Tom Segura, who insulted pro wrestling & it’s fans, is looking for an emotional rise as a comedian. Don’t bite-His barb/bait expired long ago & made him seem uncultured. Does he criticize the concept of Santa next? My advice? Ignore him. WE know what wrestling is & it’s AWESOME. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 10, 2020

original:

Comedian Tom Segura took some hefty shots at wrestling and wrestling fans, prompting responses from Dolph Ziggler, Abyss and more. Segura made the comments on his podcast “Your Mom’s House” that he does with his wife Christina P, and you can check out the clip below.

“So many guys love wrestling,” said Segura while laughing. “I think wrestling is for f**king r***rds. I think it is the f**king stupidest s**t, and I think you’re a f**king tool if you’re like, ‘Hey man, it’s not fake.’ It’s f**king fake and you’re a f**king idiot. They’re not real fights. These are just stunt people.”

Christina agreed with him on the idea that it’s “fake” and added, “grow up.” She did say that she had once attended a live show in Los Angeles and “it was actually pretty fun.”

Segura responded, “Yeah, so is the Special Olympics. It’s fun to go to. But it’s not real, it’s not a real competition.”

Christina replies, “Of course not. But some people do — the people who think it’s real, they are r-word-ed, definitely. It’s for children.”

Segura then said, “If you’re over 11, and you’re like, ‘Did you see Smackdown last night?’ Jesus Christ! ‘And then he tagged in his partner, and then they grabbed a chair. Man, I never thought we’d see the day that the Bass Brothers would hold the belt.’ What the f**k is wrong with you? That’s how the ads for wrestling should be. ‘WWE, this is for people with diminished capacity.’”

To the surprise of few, the clip has garnered quite the reaction online, and some WWE stars have weighed in. King Corbin called Segura a ‘pile of [crap]’ while Ricochet said he was a fan of Segura’s and was “sad” about the clip.

Dolph Ziggler, who has himself done a lot of stand-up comedy, posted a longer message, in which he addressed Segura and Christina directly and clarified that WWE is “the epitome of sports entertainment.” He pointed out that they’re like films and TV shows, “except our risks are much more real” and that he assumed it was done for humor purposes, but that he is willing to talk with Segura about the wrestling business.

Segura replied to Ziggler telling him to “come on over,” so it appears they may have a dialogue about it.

You can see a couple of other reactions below along with the full clip: