Lio Rush Issues Statement on WWE Release – Claims He Was Set to Win the IC Title

Former WWE star Lio Rush issued the following statement on his Twitter earlier today commenting on being cut by WWE several weeks ago due to COVID-19. Rush also hypes the release of his first music album before reflecting on his last three years as a professional wrestler.

3 weeks has passed since the news of my release and In this smoment…..I’m overwhelmed with emotions, but mostly gratitude.

Thankful for the opportunities that I’ve had and moments I’ve experienced within the WWE. Whether that was competing in-ring or managing on the outside, I’ve had a blast. The past 3 years has been quite the ride! From the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows. I’ve been tested and I’ve had to battle my demons like never before. I’ve dreamed of becoming a WWE superstar since I was 5 years old and I’ve accomplished that as suck a young age. Unfortunately all good things must come to an end and with sadness in my heart, I’m afraid this is it. My story isn’t over though. Another chapter just needs to be written. I love you guys and I’m beyond grateful for the love, support, and understanding over the years. A 22 year old kid coming in and a proud 25 year old man coming out with my head held high. I’ve always been a dreamer and you better believe that Im dreaming big. Huge day for me tomorrow! My 1st album. MY FIRST MAJOR PROJECT SINCE THE RELEASE. I’d love nothing more than your continued love and support. #EverAfter

And:

Former WWE star Lio Rush recently spoke with Fightful where The Man of the Hour revealed a storyline angle that had him winning the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 35. Rush states that while partnered with Bobby Lashley, creative was set to do a handicap match against Finn Balor at the Show of Shows, a gimmick they ended up doing at the Elimination Chamber pay per view instead.

People are gonna like this, but at the same time, they’re not, because I remember a lot of people were saying it. At the time, they were going to have me win the Intercontinental Championship while I was with Bobby and the whole storyline with Finn [Balor],” Rush said. “They were gonna have me win the title. But I forgot what happened. I forgot what happened and why that wasn’t the case. I think the idea came from Elimination Chamber, where it was me and Bobby versus Finn in like a handicap match and I think they were going to do it again at WrestleMania but I was gonna be the one to win the title and it was just gonna throw everybody off. But yeah, for whatever reason, that got scratched.

Rush would go on hiatus for a short period after his pairing with Lashley. He would return to become NXT cruiserweight champion, but lost the belt soon after to Angel Garza. Rush was then released by WWE after major cuts from COVID-19. Check out the full interview here.