Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank PPV

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live coverage of WWE Money In the Bank, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Money In the Bank will take place from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, and the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Below is the card for tonight:

WWE Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Forgotten Sons vs. John Morrison and The Miz vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

MVP vs. R-Truth

Kickoff Pre-show

Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy

