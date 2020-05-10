Edge Has a New Look
When Edge returned at the 2020 Royal Rumble, he looked the part of a grizzled veteran thanks to the beard he had. However, it seems that when he shows up to RAW he will look a little different. Wrestlingnews.co has shared an ad for Nutrition Solutions which reveals that the Rated-R Superstar has shaved his beard, making him look younger than he did previously.
Edge looks great. Clean shaven and shredded in this ad for Nutrition Solutions. pic.twitter.com/IhiBZbnVfV
— WrestlingNews.co – WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 10, 2020
I actually disagree with the last sentence. He actually looks older to me because now you can see all the wrinkles on his face.
Either way, dude looks about 25 million times better than I’ll ever look and especially for his age, that’s impressive as to the nth degree.