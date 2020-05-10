5/5/20 WWE Backstage Viewership

WWE Backstage earlier this week on FS1 did 75,000 viewers. There was no data for last week’s broadcast so it’s impossible to say if it did more or less but since last week’s show did not even chart anywhere, this week probably did something more.

Meanwhile the four-hour block leading up to Backstage fared much better, with the Ric Flair special at 7PM doing 157,000 viewers, the Edge special at 8PM doing 213,000 viewers, the Lesnar special at 9PM doing 255,000 viewers, and the 10PM Roman Reigns special doing 198,000 viewers.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)