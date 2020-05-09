Carmella Impersonates Steve Austin and His ‘Austin 3:16’ Promo in Latest Video

Carmella continues her current run of wrestling impersonation videos. Her latest social media impersonation clip has her imitating WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and his famous “Austin 3:16” promo from King of the Ring 1996. You can check out that clip below.

Carmella has been on a roll doing wrestling impersonation videos for the last couple of weeks including The Shield, Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and Bayley and Sasha Banks.