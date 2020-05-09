Becky Lynch Passes Milestone As RAW Women’s Champion
Becky Lynch has the new record for most combined days as the RAW Women’s Champion with 397, passing Alexa Bliss. Lynch won the the title at Wrestlemania 35 on April 8 last year, defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Unless Lynch appears at Money in the Bank and gets cashed in on, she will pass 400 days next week.
MOST TOTAL DAYS AS #WWERAW #WOMENSCHAMPION. Congratulations to #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE! 💪 ❤️ https://t.co/u43JByKbS4
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2020