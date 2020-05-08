Scarlett Bordeaux Confirms She Sang Karion Kross’ WWE Theme

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA saw the in-ring debut of Karrion Kross (fka Killer Kross in IMPACT), who defeated EVOLVE’s Leon Ruff in dominant fashion. Kross also debuted his first ever WWE entrance, which included his manager/valet Scarlett (Bordeaux) lip synching to his new heavy metal theme.

Earlier today a fan asked whether or not Scarlett also provided the vocals to the track, a question she confirmed immediately. She writes, “It’s my voice.”