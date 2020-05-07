Bella Twins Discuss How they Handle Vince McMahon

2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier today to promote their new co-written “Incomparable” memoir that was released earlier this week. You can purchase the book at a sale price via Amazon at this link.

As heard in the audio clip below, WWE Hall of Famer & co-host Bubba Ray Dudley commented on how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is the easiest person to talk to in WWE. He asked The Bellas if they agree, and what it was like working with Mr. McMahon.

Brie Bella admitted that Vince is “definitely intimidating” and Nikki Bella responded, “You do kind of get scared when you go in. I don’t know why, it’s like…”

Brie then talked about how you do feel like Vince appreciates it when you come in to his office with ideas, or to pick his brain.

“Sometimes you forget how to talk properly,” Brie said of engaging with Vince. “But the thing you did feel from Vince is that he appreciates when you do come in with either ideas or to pick his brain, and Nicole and I were the girls, sometimes you’d see us right outside the door, and you’d have to wait for sometimes an hour and be like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m so embarrassed.’”

Brie continued, “But every time we sat down with Vince it was always a gentle conversation. I mean, he definitely yelled at us a couple of times in ‘Gorilla [Position’ and that was scary, but to actually sit down and we always walked out of there either understanding our story or the bigger picture, or just changing something in a way that we all were kind of like, ‘Oh, you’re right. Maybe it should go this way.’”

Nikki also commented on how Vince was straight up when dealing with talents.

“When you would talk to him, it’s kind of like, you couldn’t be disappointed on what was going to happen or what direction you’re going in, because you knew it,” Nikki said.

Brie recalled how some talents didn’t take advantage of how accessible Vince was.

“But it was crazy because the many that do build that relationship with Vince, you actually realize how easy it is to go to him,” Brie said. “Where I feel like if you’re a talent that never goes to Vince, you’re always going to look at him like ‘Scary Vince’ when really he’s not.”