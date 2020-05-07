A&E announces new WWE series titled The Quest For Lost WWE Treasures

A&E Network today announced a new WWE series titled The Quest For Lost WWE Treasures, a partnership with WWE Studios which joins the previously announced greenlight of five Biography specials showcasing WWE Legends Macho Man Randy Savage, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

The 10-episode, one-hour series features Triple H and Stephanie McMahon who will unearth rare items held by collectors in the hopes of preserving and sharing the legacy behind the memorable moments in WWE history. In each episode, McMahon and Triple H will lead a team of collectors, WWE Superstars and Legends as they investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles.

Episodes will feature exclusive WWE footage as well as unprecedented access to the WWE Archives, which holds more than 10,000 rarities including Andre the Giant’s custom boots, Vince McMahon’s cement-filled Corvette, The Undertaker’s caskets and more.

The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures is produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network with Susan Levison and Ben Zierten serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Dolores Gavin and Jonathan Partridge serve as executive producers for A&E Network.