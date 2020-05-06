XPW Wrestler Supreme Passes Away

Joey Munoz, better known as independent wrestler Kaos, wrote on Facebook that his uncle and former XPW wrestler Supreme died at the age of 49 this morning. It’s unknown what the cause of death was at this time.

He wrote: “I’m at a loss for words. My uncle, My hero, My reason I have a life in Pro Wrestling. Lester aka Supreme passed away this morning. My heart is dropped, broken and numb. I’m at a real loss right now.”

Supreme was a big part of Rob Black’s Xtreme Pro Wrestling in the late 90s-early 2000s and was their Death Match Champion. His nickname as “The Human Horror Show”. He has also trained a number of wrestlers on the West Coast.