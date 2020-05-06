Trailer for the Dark Side of the Ring on the Road Warriors

VICE TV released a new trailer today for next week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring. The new episode debuts next week and will focus on legendary tag team known as The Road Warriors, aka the Legion of Doom. You can check out the new trailer below.

“The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” debuts on Tuesday May 12 at 10:00 pm ET/PT on VICE. Here’s a synopsis for the next episode:

The inside story of how wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership is undone when one half of the powerhouse duo slides into alcohol and substance abuse.