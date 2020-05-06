Tidbits: Triple H, Jon Moxley, and NWA Super Powerrr
Nurse Lisseth DeGracia, you’re a true @WWE Superstar and a real hero! Thank you for all of the sacrifices you’ve made and for fighting on the frontlines to help keep us safe. I am absolutely honored to dedicate my “jersey” to you… #ThankYou #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/FGXT072BT3
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2020
—-
—-
“LOL” gets severely overused, but I actually did laugh out loud at the end of that Moxley promo. And got a little sad because I wish I still had a grandmother around to call. Seriously, call your grandmother.