Tidbits on Vince McMahon, Charlotte Flair, and Zack Ryder

Jill, I couldn’t be more inspired by your dedication & strength. On behalf of @WWE & @WWEUniverse, thank you for fighting to keep us healthy & safe.

Now let’s show some ❤️ to a healthcare hero YOU know by making a “jersey” in their honor & share it using #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/JkWUFyFSeI

— Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 6, 2020