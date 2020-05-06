The Rock Praises Dasha Gonzalez, AEW’s Fill-In Ring Announcer
AEW’s Dasha Gonzalez (real name Dasha Kuret) has been announced as one of the participants of The Rock’s NBC competition series The Titan Games. The Great One himself praised Gonzalez in a post on Twitter.
He wrote: “@DashaKuret is a bad ass and was a relentless competitor. The wrestling world will be very proud of her performances on our @nbctitangames”
She replied: “Day made!!! Thanks for the shout out @TheRock”
