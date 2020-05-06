The Revolt discuss their WWE run and exit on Jericho’s podcast

The Revolt, the tag team formerly known as The Revival, were guests on Chris Jericho’s podcast Talk Is Jericho to talk about their WWE run and how it all came to an end.

The duo admitted that they asked for their release a couple of times because they did not like the direction of tag team wrestling in WWE and lamented the fact that two dudes thrown together in the last minute had better chances of winning a match against a proper tag team. They also brought up Braun Strowman winning the Raw Tag Team titles with a kid at WrestleMania a few years back.

Wheeler and Hardwood also described how tough it was to get a meeting with Vince McMahon to air their frustrations directly to him but finally the opportunity came as they were called to his office.

A few weeks ago, photos of new costumes designed for the relaunch of The Revival were leaked online…and they were ridiculous. They described how McMahon wanted to turned them into a comedy act and handed over those illustrations of their new gimmick.

Both of them told McMahon that whatever they have in front of them “are not good” and “these are bad.” However, both agreed to do it until their contract expired and they would be out of the door the moment that happens.

“We’ll do whatever you want. We’ll give it 100%, we’ll go all in, we’ll have fun with it. It’ll be fun, and we’ll do exactly what you have right here, but when our contracts expire…we’re gone,” Cash recounted telling Vince and everyone in the room.

A few days later, the two were taken off from live events and never brought back on television.

Cash also added that the $750,000 figure that it was mentioned on the Internet was not accurate and WWE offered them much more than that to stay there. His tag team partner Dax said that it was hard to turn down the money but they needed a different direction and felt the need to create something special.

The two also revealed that when they were released from their deals, Bret Hart sent them a text message to tell them he was proud of them for standing up for themselves and for what they believed in.

The Revolt are expected to join All Elite Wrestling as soon as their 90-day no-compete clause is over. “FTR” already appeared on Being The Elite to tease a match against The Young Bucks.