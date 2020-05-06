Sunny: “this is my official statement and the truth”

Tammy Sytch via Facebook:

Ok I think it’s time for an Official Statement. I’m tired of all the rumors and speculation going around about me, my recent parole violation, and my Only Fans account. It’s pretty bad when these wrestling website “journalists” (in other words, idiots in their basements writing their opinions as fact) and my peers in the wrestling industry speaking as if they know everything about my life, when I haven’t even spoken to any of them in well over a year. Again, this is my official statement and the truth…. so feel free to post it on your websites so at least the world can finally get some facts. (I know you were going to post it anyway, with or without my permission)

In February of 2019, I missed a probation appointment due to lack of transportation. My probation officer was not willing to work with me to reschedule the appointment, and therefore resulted in a parole violation. In Carbon County, PA, the probation/parole department is EXTREMELY strict, and instead of helping their clients to get through their probationary period successfully so they may get on with their lives and be a productive member of society, are very quick to lock them up for a ridiculous amount of time…longer than any surrounding county in PA. After that missed appointment and subsequent violation, two weeks later I was pulled over, and when they ran my name, the probation violation from PA popped up. I was taken into custody and brought to Monmouth County jail in NJ. This resulted in another violation since I wasn’t supposed to be out of the state of PA without permission. I was transferred to Carbon County Corr. Facility one month later, and waited 5 more months before I had my day in court. 5 MORE MONTHS. So after 6 months of incarceration and NO HEARING, I finally went to court. My lawyer and I were confident that since I’ve ALREADY done 6 months in jail for a mere technical violation, I should be getting out that day or shortly after.

Well….. they gave me 6 more months. 1 year total. A number that baffled EVERYONE in the jail, from the COs to the inmates. 1 year. For a missed appointment. Anyone who has EVER done time in Carbon County can verify that they are EXCESSIVE in every sense of the word. Even the COs attest to that fact. Note to all: STAY AWAY FROM CARBON COUNTY! LOL.

When I was pulled over in NJ, I got a DUI. Yes, I’m not going to deny that. Everyone and their mother likes to take cheap shots at me for getting a DUI. Well, Ive gotten a few of them during my lifetime. I am the FIRST to admit that I am a recovering alcoholic, and am proud to say that I now have over 14 months of sobriety. People like to talk down on me that I got a DUI. Let me put it to you this way: If you drink alcohol, I can bet good money that you have AT LEAST ONCE gotten in a car and driven home after a night of drinking at a bar. YOU ALL HAVE. The only difference between you and me is: You were lucky enough NOT to get caught. I was not so lucky. Fact is, I’m a really shitty drunk driver. I get caught every time. So all of you think for a second: Don’t you think it’s hypocritical to chastise me because I got a DUI? When you have done the exact same thing yourself… you just didn’t get caught.

Getting a DUI doesn’t make me a bad person. It does not define who I am. I didn’t do it purposely. I didn’t wake up and say, “I think I’m gonna get hammered today and go out driving drunk.” That’s not what happened. When you are an alcoholic, or in some people’s cases a drug addict, you have NO CONTROL over your disease. The disease has control over you. You make really horrible choices because you are not in the right frame of mind. Thats all. It does not make you a worse person than anyone else. Once you can get out of the denial stage and admit your problem, you can begin to fix yourself. I have done that. Many times. I’ll always be working on it.

As for my “new venture” as website “journalists” have called it, it’s not new at all. in 2017 I began posting on OnlyFans.com and made some nice side money. Since my release and ALL of the media hype (mostly false) surrounding it, I decided to start posting again on the site. My first post was on April 18th and since then I have gained over 1,500 subscribers and they are all more than happy with my content. Is it adult content? Sure it is. But it’s nothing that everyone hasn’t seen before, so what’s the big deal?? Humans are sexual beings. It is completely normal to show your sexual side if that’s what you want to do. And it’s also completely normal for people to want to pay to view it.

You can criticize me all you want for doing the site. It’s not for everybody. You have a right to your opinion. But the fact is, I don’t need ANYONE’S approval about what I do for a living. No one. As long as my significant other and I are comfortable with what I’m doing, that’s all that matters. Don’t like it? Don’t look at it. It’s as simple as that. But I’ll tell you two things: If EVERYONE out there was able to make easy money the way that I am, you would be doing it too. I had to work HALF A YEAR on the road with the WWE when I was there to earn what I’ve made in the past 18 days. HALF A YEAR: traveling; flying; living in hotels; never seeing your family, friend, or pets; spending 30% of your salary on road expenses; getting injured and having to work the very next night on that injury; the list goes on and on. And all I’m doing now is posting photos and videos for my fans to enjoy. That’s it. I’m not hurting anyone. I’m not a bad person for doing it. Actually, I’m a very, very smart person.

What it all comes down to is this: If you don’t like me, fine. It really doesn’t matter to me. Don’t pay for my content on the site. If you DO like me, THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH for your continued support through everything that I encounter in my life.

Life is too short to sit back and be miserable. Be happy. Do what you want to do. Do what makes you happy. You don’t need anyone’s approval to do anything, as long as you are content with yourself.

On a final note: Thank you to all my current and future Only Fans Subscribers. You are all cherished and valued.

Don’t judge others because you are miserable with your own life. Stop judging people and being so cynical, and maybe you will live a happier existence.

Love, TAM.