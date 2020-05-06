MLW and Fight Globe sign multi-year international distribution agreement

New York / Amsterdam — Major League Wrestling (MLW®), the fastest growing global professional wrestling organization, today announced a new partnership with Fight Globe, the industry leader for distribution of combat sports content.

The multi-year agreement will see Fight Globe represent the distribution of MLW programming in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa as well as Canada and Mexico.

“We are delighted to announce that we have secured one of the best pro-wrestling shows in the US. Pro wrestling is widely popular, and we are proud to partner with MLW to bring fans a wide range of sports entertainment,” Sabine Kessseler CEO Fight Globe said.

“This partnership allows MLW to accelerate its global expansion and deliver a vast array of programming to our fans across multiple platforms throughout the world,” said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. “It’s only fitting to team with Fight Globe, given their reputation as a first-class distributor. Sabine and her team are the best at what they do, and we are ecstatic to have them represent MLW.”

Major League Wrestling features some of the most iconic and storied families in wrestling alongside the most popular Mexicans luchadores and next generation athletes in the sport.

MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad. MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.