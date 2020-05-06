Michael Elgin’s Cousin Diagnosed With Leukemia

Michael Elgin’s young cousin has been diagnosed with leukemia. Elgin posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that his cousin Dylan, who is 13, has been lymphocytic leukemia. Lymphocytic leukemia attacks blood and bone marrow, and occurs when the bone marrow makes too many lymphocytes (which is a type of white blood cell).

Elgin sent Dylan a public message of support, as you can see below. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Dylan, Elgin, and their family and our hopes for a full recovery.

I know there is so much going on in the world. But my cousin who’s only 13 was diagnosed with lymphocytic lukemia. It’s heart wrenching through my wrestling I’ve become very close with him and his little brother. Could use some positive vibes sent his way. #screwcancer

— BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) May 6, 2020

Last year, I was told that my younger cousins Dylan and Kyle watched me on YouTube before school every morning. Loving stateside, I don’t often get to see family. But seeing this picture made me feel closer to them. Love you Dylan, you got this. #cancersucks pic.twitter.com/0SAqd9iPjz

— BigMike