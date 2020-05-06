WWE NXT Report 5/6/2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

– We’re live on tape delay from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he’s at ringside. Tom sends us to Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, but they are not in the building tonight.

Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes Johnny Gargano. Tom joins Mauro and Beth for some of the discussion. Dominik Dijakovic is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and here we go. Gargano with a few cheap shots using the referee in between them. Dijakovic rocks him. Gargano tries to use his speed but Dijakovic rocks him and drops him. Dijakovic beats Gargano around and talks some trash. Dijakovic beats Gargano into the corner and back out, clubbing him to the mat. Dijakovic picks Gargano up and slams him over his knee, then launches him across the ring for a 2 count.

Dijakovic with chops and more offense. Gargano comes off the top but lands on his feet. He sells the knee like he landed bad. Dijakovic ends up dropped as Gargano unloads with strike. Gargano keeps control, beating Dijakovic while he’s down in the corner. Dijakovic counters with a shot to the gut but Gargano drops him with a big kick. Gargano keeps control until Dijakovic turns him inside out with a counter for another close 2 count. Dijakovic keeps Gargano down with big forearms and stomps. Gargano holds on to his leg now. Dijakovic brings him back to his feet but puts him right back down with a shot to the jaw. Dijakovic works Gargano in the corner while talking some trash. Dijakovic knocks Gargano to the other corner and keeps beating on him.

Candice LeRae comes walking down to ringside now as Dijakovic drops Gargano across his ribs. Dijakovic warns LeRae and she asks how dare he. Gargano takes advantage of the distraction and knocks Dijakovic out to the floor. Gargano runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Dijakovic. LeRae comes back down the ramp and checks on her husband as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Dijakovic is still dealing with both but he’s in control of Gargano in the ring. Gargano counters a move and drives a knee for a close roll-up. Dijakovic counters and goes for Feast Your Eyes but it’s blocked. They trade counters and Gargano nails a superkick for a close 2 count.

LeRae distracts the referee from the apron while Gargano exposes the top turnbuckle. The referee catches him and stops him. Gargano approaches Dijakovic but Dijakovic grabs him by the throat and drives him down with a chokeslam. Gargano kicks out just in time. Dijakovic goes to the top but Gargano grabs his leg. Dijakovic fights him off but Gargano keeps fighting. Dijakovic with some showing off and athletic moves that shocks Gargano. Gargano comes out of the corner charging but Dijakovic levels him with a big superkick, stunning him again. Dijakovic works Gargano over in the corner and goes for a big powerbomb.

Gargano hangs on and pulls the turnbuckle cover all the way off from earlier. Gargano sends Dijakovic into the exposed turnbuckle and he goes down. Gargano goes to the apron and hits the big DDT, One Final Beat, from the apron to the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

– After the match, Gargano and LeRae celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Dijakovic recovers at ringside as LeRae and Gargano stand tall together in the ring.

– We see how Imperium destroyed Timothy Thatcher and NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle last week. We cut backstage to Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Barthel says Imperium has proved since last year that they are an unstoppable force. Barthel goes on and also mentions Alexander Wolfe and NXT UK Champion WALTER, who are stuck overseas right now. They go on about Riddle and Thatcher, and Aichner says they destroyed their pathetic game show last week because it was nothing but an embarrassment. Aichner says they are destined to win, and they are now officially challenging for the NXT Tag Team Titles. They are Imperium. To them the mat is sacred, says Barthel. They pose to end the segment.

– Still to come, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will continue with Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa in more Group B action. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Io Shirai backstage warming up for her title shot.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Akira Tozawa (1-0) vs. Jack Gallagher (0-1)

We go to the ring and out first comes Akira Tozawa for the next match in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Tozawa stops and looks at the title belt on display at ringside. Jack Gallagher is out next as Group B action continues in the round-robin style tournament. Gallagher also stops and looks at the title before dropping his cape and entering the ring.

The bell rings and Gallagher explodes at Tozawa, going right to work on him. Gallagher with an early Octopus submission. Gallagher keeps control and hits a quick Samoan Drop early on. Tozawa counters and mounts offense of his own. Tozawa with a big German suplex to send Gallagher out for a breather. Gallagher comes back in and Tozawa goes to the top. Gallagher goes back out for a breather. Gallagher catches Tozawa as he comes down from the top and follows to the floor. Gallagher with more strikes while Tozawa is down.

Gallagher comes back in the ring and drives a knee to the back, keeping Tozawa grounded in the middle of the ring as Tozawa screams out. Gallagher focuses on the hands and arm now. Tozawa finally gets an opening and hits a big hurricanrana. Tozawa misses the Cyclone kick. They tangle some more and both tumble out to the floor as the referee counts. They trade chops and more on the apron. Gallagher tells Tozawa to keep the chops coming.

Tozawa ends up countering and dropping Gallagher on his head on the apron. Tozawa brings it back in and goes to the top. Tozawa leaps out with the huge senton for the pin to win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa (2-0)

– After the match, Tozawa stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays and get an updated look at the tournament standings. Tom confirms Jake Atlas vs. Kushida for later on. Tozawa is interviewed at ringside after the match. He sends a message to El Hijo del Fantasma, his next challenge in the tournament. Tozawa says he’s never wrestled Fantasma and doesn’t know him, but he will beat him.

– Still to come, Finn Balor is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom sends us to a video package on WWE participating in “The Real Heroes Project” to honor medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Xia Li vs. Chelsea Green

We go to the ring and out first comes Xia Li for the next match. Robert Stone is out next to introduce Chelsea Green of The Robert Stone Brand.

The bell rings and Green drops Li, going right to work in the corner. Li comes back with an elbow to the face. Li takes Green down and grounds her by her arm. Stone watches from ringside as Li drops Green with clotheslines and a big kick. Li yells at Green as she rocks into the corner.

Aliyah suddenly appears at ringside as the match continues. Aliyah grabs Li’s leg at one point but Li sends her back. Green fails to really capitalize until Aliyah interferes again. Green follows up with the I’m Prettier for the pin to win the short match.

Winner: Chelsea Green

– After the match, Green stands tall with Stone as the music hits. We go to replays. Stone helps Aliyah back up to her feet. Aliyah ends up going to the back by herself as The Robert Stone Brand celebrates while Li recovers.

– We go backstage to The Velveteen Dream. He says the time has finally come for Adam Cole. The minutes, the seconds… we have reached our moment, we as in you and I, Adam Cole and The Dream. For the NXT Title on NXT. No, Adam Cole, it is not a dream. It’s more than that… it’s dream over. Dream snaps his fingers to end the segment.

– Mauro hypes the debuts of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Back to commercial.

Karrion Kross vs. Leon Ruff

Back from the break and we see a black and white background on the big screen. A bird is flying towards us. A shadowy figure is there. It’s Scarlett. Karrion Kross comes out and stands in front of her, leading her down the ramp. Scarlett gets in front of him now and it’s clear who this is now. She mouths the words to their entrance. “Fall and pray” repeats over and over. They hit the ring and it lights up with a fiery look now. Kross looks like a mad man as he yells out. Enhancement talent Leon Ruff from EVOLVE waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Kross charges, launching Ruff back onto his neck with a brutal Doomsday Saito. The smoke from the entrance is still clearing around the ring. Kross stares down at Ruff as he slowly recovers. Kross with another huge Doomsday Saito. Kross stalks Ruff for a few seconds and drops him into the Kross Jacket for the quick submission win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross keeps the wide-eyed look on his face. Tom says he’s the devil. Scarlett joins him in the ring and they stand tall together as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We get a video package for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match.

– Back from the break and Matt Riddle is with Timothy Thatcher. They are asked about Imperium attacking last week. Riddle says it’s a tragedy that The Newly-Bros Show was destroyed. Riddle says there will be a match if Thatcher wants one. Thatcher agrees and they are all for knocking out Imperium and accepting their challenge from earlier.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring and out first comes Io Shirai. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and they go at it. Flair grounds her with a headlock. Shirai sends her to the ropes but Flair levels her with a big shoulder. Shirai shows off some with counters. Shirai shows off some more and dropkicks Flair into the ropes. Shirai yells out and wants Flair to bring it. Shirai backs Flair into the corner and the referee backs her off. Flair ends up taking Shirai down and slamming her face-first with a scissors. Flair grounds Shirai with a Figure Four headscissors now. Flair launches Shirai onto h er back and then kips up. Flair taunts Shirai and sends her into the turnbuckles.

Flair with chops in the corner. Flair knocks Shirai around the ring now. Shirai counters and goes for a sunset flip but Flair drops down and punches her. Shirai looks to mount some offense but Flair kicks her back with a big boot in the corner. Flair keeps control and runs over Shirai with a clothesline as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shirai tries to turn it around. Shirai keeps going but Flair levels her out of the corner. Shirai has Flair up top now. Shirai with a big Frankensteiner from the top but Flair still kicks out at 2. Flair comes back with a big backbreaker. Flair goes back up for a moonsault but misses. Shirai ends up hitting 619. Shirai with the running double knees in the corner for another close 2 count. Shirai keeps control and goes for a moonsault but lands on Flair’s knees instead. Flair comes right back with a huge big boot but Shirai kicks out at 2. Flair can’t believe it.

Flair goes for a powerbomb but Shirai fights out. Shirai sends Flair face-first into the corner. Flair rolls out to the floor for a breather. Shirai goes to the top for a moonsault to the floor but she lands hard as Flair had moved. Flair grabs a kendo stick from under the ring and attacks Shirai with it for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Io Shirai

– The referee immediately calls for the bell as Flair retains the title. Flair continues the attack at ringside. Flair pulls Shirai around the ring post and goes to use the steel steps but Rhea Ripley makes the save, her first appearance since losing the title at WrestleMania 36. Ripley brings Flair into the ring but Flair retreats. Ripley talks some trash and wants Flair to come back and fight. Shirai limps into the ring and yells at Ripley in Japanese. Ripley tells her to shut up and leaves the ring. Ripley walks to the back as Shirai hobbles after her, ranting. Ripley tells Shirai to shut up again. Ripley exits to the back as we return to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell stops Rhea Ripley outside, asking about her first appearance since WrestleMania 36. Ripley says she’s tired of Charlotte Flair and her bow down crap. Yeah Flair beat her at WrestleMania but that was just one night. Ripley would like to see Flair do it again. Io Shirai approaches, still yelling at her in Japanese. This leads to a fight breaking out until officials separate them.

– We see NXT Champion Adam Cole backstage pacing.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Kushida (1-0) vs. Jake Atlas (1-0)

We go to the ring for tonight’s second tournament match as Kushida makes his way out. Jake Atlas is out next.

We have some technical difficulties on this end by the match ends fairly quickly after Kushida makes Atlas tap out after back & forth offense for just a few minutes.

Winner: Kushida (2-0)

– After the match, Kushida stands tall as his music hits and we get replays. Kushida is interviewed at ringside next to the title on display. Kushida says his win is to honor the cruiserweight champions of the past, and he will be the next one.

– Finn Balor comes out to the perch and takes the mic. He says he used to think the biggest snakes were in the office but now he’s not so sure. Balor says Wrestling Playbook 101 is to attack the guy and get the push. The big push – music, lights, smoke, lasers. Now you’re in the ring with The Prince. He’s a patient guy but whoever attacked him, the push you’re expecting won’t be a push, it’ll be a squash. Balor’s music hits again and he sets the mic down.

– Tom confirms Imperium vs. Riddle and Thatcher for next week.

Cameron Grimes vs. Denzel Dejournette

We go back to the ring and out comes Cameron Grimes for his return. Denzel Dejournette waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Grimes immediately goes for the flying stomp but Dejournette ducks and goes to work. Denzel slams Grimes. Grimes comes right back and this time hits the Cave In for the pin to get the quick win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Grimes takes the mic after the match and speaks in the ring. He says times are changing and it’s Grime time. He says look around, he deserves better than this. He mentions what Finn Balor just said and says if Balor was out here now… we see Balor walking down from the back. Grimes goes on about how he would slap the taste out of Balor’s mouth. Balor is in the ring now. Grimes turns around and Balor tells him to slap him. Grimes pleads and tries to calm Balor down. Balor wants Grimes to slap him in the face. Grimes goes to attack but Balor takes him down and stomps him. Balor with a Slingblade now. Grimes retreats to the floor. Balor looks at the camera and says there’s a snake hiding in the long grass in the back, but he will find them and when he does, the best way to kill a snake is to chop off its head. Balor stares at Grimes, down on the outside, as his music hits. Balor makes his exit.

– We get another video for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Balor vs. Grimes is confirmed for next week.

NXT Title Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as The Velveteen Dream comes out first. NXT Champion Adam Cole is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and they go at it to start. Dream ends up taking Cole down on the floor and keeping control. The bring it back in and Cole rocks Dream with two big kicks. Cole looks to go for the Last Shot early on but Dream counters with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Dream unloads with strikes in the corner as the referee warns him.

Dream takes Cole back up but Cole slides down to the apron. Dream counters and drops Cole’s neck over the top. Cole fights Dream off and may have went for a rake to the eye. Dream counters as Cole comes off the top, hitting him with the reverse STO. Dream covers for another pin attempt but Cole kicks out. Dream goes back to his feet as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Dream unloads with big strikes. Cole drops Dream with a kick into the corner. Cole talks trash now. Dream rocks him and clotheslines him twice. Dream keeps control with an elbow off the ropes. Dream unloads with lefts and rights in the corner. Dream jumps to the top and flies off, taking Cole back down for a close 2 count. Dream rolls and gets Cole on his shoulders. Cole fights off but Dream superkicks him for another close 2 count.

Cole with another big counter and a Backstabber. Dream kicks out right before the 3 count. More back and forth on their feet. They trade holds and Cole nails an enziguri. Cole with the Ushigoroshi for another close 2 count. Cole talks more trash as they both struggle to get up. Dream rocks him from his knees. Cole fights back. Dream kicks back. They continue to trade big strikes while getting back to their feet. Cole sends Dream to the apron and then knocks him off to the floor.

Dream fights back from the floor and drops Cole. Dream goes to the top and flies but Cole superkicks him. Cole also falls but Dream barely falls on top of him. Cole kicks out. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish run down but Dexter Lumis crawls from under the ring out of nowhere to shock them. They end up taking Lumis down after a fight but the referee also was knocked out. Dream takes Cole out with a Purple Rainmaker and flies from the top, landing on him for the pin. Dream covers for the pin to win but the referee is knocked out and doesn’t see it. Dream goes back up and leaps from the top to the floor, taking down Strong and Fish as they struggled with Lumis.

Dream runs back in but Cole superkicks him to the mat. Cole runs the ropes and connects with the Last Shot to the back of Dream’s head. Cole immediately covers to retain the title as the referee wakes back up and crawls over for the pin.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, The Undisputed Era music hits as Cole snatches the title from the referee. Cole stands tall and has his arm raised as Strong and Fish recover on the floor. Dream crawls for Cole’s leg as we go to replays. NXT goes off the air with The Undisputed Era, minus Kyle O’Reilly, celebrating the win.

