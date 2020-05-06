Dynamite returns live on TNT with big main event

May 6, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

All Elite Wrestling returns with a new, live broadcast tonight for Dynamite as the show returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

It will be a loaded show tonight with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs Frankie Kazarian, Lance Archer vs QT Marshall, Joey Janela vs Cody, and a main event of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy who will be having his first match for AEW.

AEW had footage filmed up until Double or Nothing but with wrestling deemed as an essential business in Florida, the company took advantage of it and will be returning to full roster as the Wednesday night war intensifies.

