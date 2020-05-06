Labor union details precautions while setting up stage for AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) in Florida posted on Facebook that they are back safely to work at Daily’s Place to set up everything for All Elite Wrestling’s return to live TV tonight in Jacksonville.

“A COVID-19 Rapid Test was given to every stagehand, road crew, venue staff and talent before entering the venue,” the post said. “Portable wash stations, hand sanitizer stations, mandatory masks covering, social distancing (especially at breaks) at all times. We didn’t ask to be the first but we are and we are working to keep it SAFE!”

AEW is back in Jacksonville after last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis deemed wrestling as an essential business.

The IATSE is the labor union representing technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live theater, motion picture and television production, and trade shows.