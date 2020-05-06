AEW fined by the Maryland State Athletic Commission

Original post:

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former WCW announcer Chris Cruise contacted the Maryland State Athletic Commission regarding the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley Lights Out match at Full Gear on November 9th and asked about the rules related to blading, matches continuing after a performer is bleeding, etc.

He was reportedly told by the commission that wrestlers are prohibited from lacerating themselves or their opponents or introducing blood into the match. They also said they were at the match and that a doctor was assigned to the show, and that they are formally investigating the match and can’t comment further.

Update:

Cruise via Facebook: “AEW was fined $10,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission. I’ll provide more later, including a copy of the consent agreement … Look, the easy thing to say in response to the $10,000 fine levied on AEW by the MSAC is that it is pocket change for a billionaire. I get that. But it ain’t nuthin. And it is public, or will be on May 20th when the Commission meets and then posts the consent order on its website, and distributes it to all other commissions throughout the country. And keep in mind that the next violation will result in a revocation of their license in Maryland and possible show stoppage. In the middle of a match. The Commission is on notice now that others are watching its actions. This puts AEW on notice, as well, and it embarrasses the company. By this time tomorrow the story will have spread far and wide. And it will appear in mainstream publications. This is a black eye for AEW and for the business.”