5/6/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

The show opens with a recap of the AEW TNT Championship Tournament semifinals from last week, which were won by Cody and Lance Archer.

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida, and they run down the card for tonight’s show.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Cody vs. Joey Janela

They lock up and Cody backs Janela into the ropes. They break, but tie up again. Cody applies a side headlock, but Janela sends him off the ropes. Cody takes Janela down with shoulder tackles and runs the ropes, but Janela comes back with an arm-drag. They exchange a series of covers for two, and then exchange chops. Janela connects with a shot to the midsection and delivers another chop. Cody blocks another chop and takes Janela to the mat. Cody sends Janela to the corner and delivers right hands. Cody delivers an elbow shot and then slams Janela to the mat. Cody goes for the cover, but Janela kicks out. Janela comes back and sends Cody to the mat and then connects with a leg lariat. Janela smacks Cody in the back and slams him into the corner. Janela connects with a back elbow in the corner and goes for another, but Cody catches him and goes for Cross Rhodes. Janela counters and sends Cody into the ropes. Janela slams Cody with a back suplex and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out.

Janela keeps Cody grounded and applies a body scissors. Cody gets free, but Janela takes him down again and sends him to the floor. Janela slams Cody into the barricade and chops hima few times on the outside. Janela delivers a forearm shot, but Cody comes back and sends him into the ramp. Janela comes back and they fight on the ramp. Janela goes up the tunnel and then runs out, but Cody moves and Janela hits the ropes. Cody delivers the Disaster Kick and connects with a moonsault from the stage. Cody tosses Janela back into the ring and delivers a few shots. Cody kicks Janela in the face, but Janela comes back with a superkick. Janela goes up top and connects with an elbow drop. Janela goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Janela goes up top again, but Cody cuts him off. Cody hits a reverse suplex from the top and goes for the cover, but Janela kicks out. Cody goes for the Cross Rhodes, but Janela counters with a back elbow. Cody comes back with a power slam and goes for the cover, but Janela kicks out.

Cody comes off the ropes, but Janela catches him and takes him down with a suplex. Janela runs the ropes and drops Cody with a clothesline. Janela goes up top and goes for a moonsault, but Cody moves. Cody hits the Cody Cutter from the top rope and goes for the cover, but Janela kicks out. They exchange shots, but Cody delivers the Cross Rhodes and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cody

A video package for the AEW Women’s Division airs. It focuses on the AEW Women’s World Champion, Nyla Rose, and then Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Hikaru Shida, and Penelope Ford.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Nyla Rose vs. Kenzie Paige

Rose delivers a knee to Paige’s midsection and then tosses her across the ring. Rose chokes Paige with her boot and then drivers her shoulder into Paige’s midsection. Rose sends Paige to the opposite corner and charges, but Paige moves. Paige runs the ropes and goes for a sunset flip, but Rose counters out of it. Paige delivers a forearm, but Rose comes back with a clothesline and then suplexes Paige to the mat. Rose goes up top and connects with a senton. Rose goes for the cover, but pulls Paige up at two. Rose hits two power bombs and then delivers the Beast Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Nyla Rose

A promo from MJF airs. He says a lot of the younger talent in wrestling are claiming to be “the next be thing,” but he is already the big thing. He says he is called great and has more “it” in his pinky than most do in their entire body. He says he is something that the sport has never seen before. He says he can afford to miss some television, because when he comes back to work his spot will be left right where he left it. He says he is injury-free and next week, he sits back on his throne.

A promo from Shawn Spears airs. He says Dustin Rhodes’s career has to be over after last week. He says there is one man to blame for the way the match went last week, and it wasn’t Rhodes or Lance Archer. He says he has a brother, and he would always do whatever it took to protect him. He says Cody did not do that for Dustin last week. He says Cody did not throw in the towel last week and asks if Cody is selfish or if he thinks he can carry on the Rhodes legacy by himself.

Spears, MJF, and Wardlow are at ringside. MJF mocks all of his peers, but praises Spears. MJF calls Spears the bravest man he has ever known for calling out Cody. Spears says MJF has the greatest sports comeback ever. Tony Schiavone interrupts and says MJF will go one-on-one with Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing, and MJF goes crazy.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Jon Moxley

They lock up and back into the ropes. Kazarian drops Moxley to the mat and applies a side headlock, but Moxley turns it into a hammer-lock. Kazarian gets to his feet, but Moxley applies a top wrist-lock and then drops Kazarian back to the mat and stomps on his hand. Moxley delivers a right hand, but Kazarian comes back with a chop. Moxley comes back with a chop of his own and drops Kazarian to the mat. Moxley applies a hammer-lock, but Kazarian fights out. Moxley keeps control and applies a headlock. He backs Kazarian into the corner and then slams him to the mat. Moxley goes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out. They exchange shots and then Kazarian drops Moxley with a side headlock take down. Kazarian connects with a leg lariat, but Moxley comes back and takes Kazarian down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has Kazarian in a choke hold in the ring, but Kazarian makes it to the ropes. Moxley sends Kazarian to the floor with a knee strike and then goes op top. Moxley dives, but Kazarian counters with a superkick. Kazarian tosses Moxley back into the ring and connects with a springboard dropkick. Kazarian kicks Moxley in the midsection and drops him with a DDT. Kazarian goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back with a German suplex and sends Kazarian off the ropes, but Kazarian comes back with a Backstabber. Kazarian goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. They exchange shots and then Moxley delivers a headbutt. They exchange dropkicks and Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Kazarian rolls through and applies a 3-in-1 submission. Moxley kicks Kazarian in the face to break the hold. Kazarian comes back with a leg drop and tries to suplex Moxley back into the ring. Moxley lands on his feet, but Kazarian comes back and hits the suplex anyway.

They exchange shots and Kazarian comes off the ropes, but Moxley drops him with a clothesline. Moxley goes for a slam, but Kazarian rolls through and gets a two count. Kazarian gets another quick two count and then suplexes Moxley into the corner. Kazarian goes up top, but Moxley cuts him off. Kazarian delivers elbow shots and comes off the ropes, but Moxley moves. Moxley sends Kazarian into the corner and then delivers the Paradigm Shift and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, members of The Dark Order rush the ring and attack Moxley. Scorpio Sky and Christopher Daniels rush the ring to help, but the Dark Order members beat them down as well. Some of the members attack Kazarian on the floor as well. Mr. Brodie Lee comes to the stage and hits Daniels with a chair. Some of the guys pick Moxley up, and then Lee drops Moxley with a discus lariat. Lee grabs a microphone and says he is just here to answer the bounty that Moxley put on his own head last week. He says no one is here to save Moxley and the only energy Moxley feels is The Dark Order. He says he is not the same person that Moxley looked at in the past. Lee says he is a leader now and says any of the Dark Order will sacrifice themselves for him. He says Moxley is the unfortunate soul that is in possession of something that he wants. He stares at the AEW World Championship. Lee challenges Moxley for the title, but he doesn’t know what Moxley is. He tells Moxley to answer the challenge, or they will make him. He lays the microphone by Moxley and Moxley says all Lee had to do was ask. Moxley laughs, and Lee kicks him in the face. He tells the Dark Order members to attack Moxley, and they beat him down again.

A promo from Brandi Rhodes airs. She calls out Lance Archer and Jake Roberts. He says she has studies Roberts long enough to know what happens next. She says Roberts will back her into the corner in the ring, but Cody will run out and save the day. She says it’s not 1991 anymore. She says if Roberts hits her, she will hit him back. She says Roberts may know everyone that she does business with, but he doesn’t know her. She says from now on, he will keep her name out of his mouth.

Match #4 – Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. QT Marshall (w/Brandi Rhodes)

Archer sends Marshall to the corner and charges, but Marshall moves. Marshall goes for a few shots, but Archer shoves him away and drops him with a right hand. Archer stands on Marshall’s face and then delivers a few back elbows in the corner. Marshall comes back with an elbow and sends Archer to the floor with a low bridge. Marshall comes to the outside, but Archer catches him and chokeslams him on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Archer slams Marshall to the mat. Archer goes for the cover, but Marshall kicks out. Archer sends Marshall to the floor and then Britt Baker hits Marshall with a shoe. Brandi takes the shoe and tosses it into the stands. Marshall gets back into the ring and catches Archer with a clothesline. Marshall delivers a few more shots and then delivers an enzuigiri. Marshall clotheslines Archer in the corner and picks him up, but Archer gets free. Marshall comes back with a side suplex and goes up top. Archer moves and then takes Marshall down with a shoulder tackle. Archer delivers the Black Out and goes for the cover, but picks him up at two. Archer slams Marshall’s head into the mat repeatedly with the EBD Claw and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lance Archer

-After the match, Baker jumps the rail and drops Brandi with a DDT on the floor. Baker rolls Brandi into the ring and Archer grabs her. Roberts brings a snake into the ring and places it onto Brandi.

Moxley vs. Lee is made official for Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd. Also, a Casino Ladder Match for an AEW World Championship match is announced for Double or Nothing.

Taz interviews Darby Allin. Allin doesn’t answer Taz’s question and Taz says he would love to help Allin out. Allin just walks away.

Next week on Dynamite: Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels, Best Friends vs. Jurassic Express, and an interview with Roberts and Archer. Also, Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Kris Statlander, and Chris Jericho will be in action.

Match #5 – Tag Team Street Fight: Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) (w/Jake Hager)

Hardy bites Guevara’s fingers as the bell rings. Jericho slams Omega into the steps on the floor as Hardy beats down Guevara in the ring. Hardy plants Guevara with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Guevara leaves Jericho lying on the floor and he and Hardy double team Guevara. Jericho gets into the ring, but Hardy clotheslines him to the floor. Omega plants Guevara and goes for a moonsault, but Guevara gets his knees up. Jericho slams Hardy into the entrance tunnel and comes back to the ring. Jericho and Guevara double team Omega and then pose in the ring. Omega tries to fight back, but they keep him grounded. Hardy comes back as regular Matt Hardy and takes out Jericho and Guevara. Hardy goes for the cover on Guevara, but Guevara kicks out. Hardy drops Jericho with a cutter and goes for the cover, but Guevara breaks it up. Jericho comes back with a baseball bat and takes out Hardy and Omega with it. Guevars goes for the Shooting Star Press, but Omega gets his knees up.

Hardy comes back and sends Jericho to the floor and drops Guevara with a Twist of Fate. Omega knees Guevara in the back of the head. Hardy gets a ladder and sets it up in the ring, while Omega does the same with a table. Omega puts Guevara on the table and Hardy connects with a splash.Hardy goes for the cover, but Hager pulls the referee out of the ring. Omega goes for a dive on Hager, but Hager catches him and slams him into the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho and Hardy are brawling throughout the arena. They go to the concourse area and Hardy hits Hager with a pipe and dumps Jericho into an ice machine. Jericho hits Hardy with a bag of ice and then he and Hager shut Hardy in the ice machine. Omega comes in and hits Hager and Jericho with a trash can. Omega slams Jericho into a golf cart and then a pair of trashcans, but Guevara comes in and hits Omega with a trash can. Omega comes back and slams Guevara into a pillar and then delivers right hands.

Omega power bombs Guevara into a steel door and then sends Hager into Guevara. Omega delivers a knee strike to Hager, but Jericho comes back and ramps a storage cart into Omega. Jericho suplexes Omega onto a piece of barricade and then slams him into a pillar. Jericho hits Omega with a cone, but Omega comes back and smacks Jericho with a wet floor sign. Hardy gets out of the ice machine, and he is back to being Damascus. He gets on the golf cart and clips Jericho with it. Omega gets into the golf cart and they chase and run over Guevara with it. They drive back to Jericho and put him on a table. Omega climbs a scissor lift and it rises higher. Hager comes back and he grabs Hardy with Jericho, but Omega takes them all out with a moonsault. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel on Jericho, but Santana and Ortiz rush in and beat down Omega and Hardy. They power bomb Hardy through tables and power bomb Omega on top of the golf cart. Hager picks Omega up and Jericho delivers the Judas Effect and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Le Sex Gods