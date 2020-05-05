WWE tour of Australia and New Zealand rescheduled to July 2021

WWE’s tour of Australia and New Zealand which was postponed from August will now be taking place in late July of 2021.

TEG Dainty, which are the promoters of WWE in the area, announced that the Melbourne event will now take place on July 29 at the Rod Laver Arena, the show in Sydney at the Qudos Bank Arena will happen on July 30, and the Auckland, New Zealand show at the Spark Arena takes place on July 31.

Those who purchased tickets already for the postponed shows can keep their tickets as they will still be honored next year. If you cannot attend the new dates, you must contact ticket operator Ticketek before May 31, 2020 for a refund.

As a bonus to keep your tickets and attend next year, WWE will holding a meet and greet for 20 ticket holders who will be picked at random.