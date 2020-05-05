Scott Hall Slams Session Moth Martina on Twitter: ‘You Need a Personality Transplant, You Dumb Bitch!”

Scott Hall didn’t take kindly to a comment about him by Session Moth Martina and went both barrels at her on Twitter. Martina, who is signed to ROH, responded to a tweet asking “what comes to mind” when you think of Hall and said, “He once offered to buy me a boobjob on Twitter but never followed through.”

That led to Hall firing back, saying, “You need a personality transplant you dumb bitch.” Martina didn’t seem too bothered by it judging from her response, which you can also see below: