Raw’s viewership continues to decline

#RAW Hour 1: 1.807

Hour 2: 1.691

Hour 3: 1.560 Avg: 1.686 — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 5, 2020

Raw’s first hour was the second-lowest in history, hours two and three were the lowest ever. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 5, 2020

The May 4 episode of Monday Night Raw is officially the least-watched Raw in history, sinking to new lows that the company has never seen in the show’s nearly three-decade history.

Raw pulled in just an average of 1,686,000 viewers, down 130,000 viewers compared to last week’s show. Hour one drew 1,807,000 viewers, but then dropped to 1,691,000 viewers in the second hour before crashing to 1,560,000 viewers for the third and final hour.

Raw was #3, #4, and #6 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #24 in overall viewership for the night on cable. News programs continue to destroy everything on television when it comes to viewership. (Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)