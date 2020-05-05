Io Shirai says she was supposed to be in the Royal Rumble before she got hurt

“I had a match with Toni Storm before the Royal Rumble, when Storm hit a tope to me at outside of the ring, my knee had bent to the wrong direction. I was scheduled to participate (in the) Royal Rumble, but I was so frustrated that I (couldn’t) participate. The medial collateral ligament of the right knee was damaged. The medical staff said, ‘It’s bad and the recovery time is 3-4 months,’ but I thought it would be possible in a month. It took me two months to come back, but I was surprised at how fast the recovery was.”

source: Wrestling Inc.