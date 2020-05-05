Becky Lynch Returning to WWE TV Next Week

Becky Lynch is making her Raw return on next week’s episode. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that Lynch, who last appeared on the show on April 13th, will appear next week to confront the winner of the women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank match.

Asuka, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Lacey Evans, and Shayna Baszler will face off in the match on Sunday, competing with each other at the same time as the men as they all battle their way through WWE Headquarters to the roof where they will claim the briefcases.