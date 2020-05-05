AJ Styles returns and qualifies for the MITB ladder match

Former WWE champion AJ Styles returned to Monday Night Raw last night and won the last chance gauntlet match to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match this Sunday.

Styles was last seen on WWE television on night one of WrestleMania where he was buried alive by The Undertaker in the boneyard match. After winning the gauntlet, Styles said that there’s no Undertaker to steal his spotlight this time around and vowed to do everything necessary to win the Money In The Bank ladder match.

The gauntlet match featured Bobby Lashley, Titus O’Neil, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles. Lashley defeated O’Neil, Tozawa, and Benjamin and then got DQed against Carrillo who went on to beat Garza and Theory before Styles beat him in the end.

The men’s Money In The Bank ladder match now features Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Otis, and AJ Styles.