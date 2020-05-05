5/5/20 AEW Dark Recap

Tony Schiavone and Cody are on commentary, and they run down the card for the show.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: 10 (w/Mr. Brodie Lee) vs. Ryan Pyles

10 drops Pyles with a clothesline and slams him into the corner. 10 delivers a chop and then suplexes Pyles. 10 delivers another chop and delivers an elbow shot in the corner. 10 tosses Pyles to the floor and chops him against the apron. 10 tosses Pyles back into the ring, but Pyles comes back with a chop of his own. 10 drops Pyles with an uppercut and sends him off the ropes, but Pyles kicks him in the chest. Lee throws a chair down at ringside, and 10 comes back with a spine-buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: 10

—

A video package for Double or Nothing airs. The event will air live on pay-per-view on Saturday, May 23rd.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Dean

Dean gets a quick roll-up, but Guevara kicks out. Guevara comes back and kicks Dean to the mat and then delivers a few knees to the midsection. Guevara does a few squats with Dean on his shoulders and then drops him to the mat. Guevara goes for the cover, but Dean kicks out. Guevara goes for a suplex, but Dean counters and delivers on of his own. Dean delivers a knee drop and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Guevara comes back and sends Dean into the ropes and then chokes him over the ropes. Guevara goes for the cover, but Dean kicks out. Guevara kicks Dean a few times and goes for another cover, but Dean kicks out again. Guevara applies a rear chin-lock and then kicks him in the midsection. Guevara sends Dean off the ropes, but Dean drops him with a clothesline. Dean delivers a DDT and charges into the corner, but Guevara dodges and delivers a knee strike. Guevara delivers a burning GTS and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Colt Cabana vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford)

Cabana gets Sabian in a side-headlock, but Sabian sends him off the ropes. Cabana drops him with a shoulder tackle and then runs the ropes. Cabana slaps Sabian across the face, and Sabian goes to the floor. Cabana comes to the floor to get Sabian back into the ring. Sabisn goes for an enzuiguri, but Cabana dodges it and applies a wrist-lock. Cabana wrenches Sabian’s arm and sends him to the corner. Cabana charges, but Sabian dodges and goes for a kick. Cabana catches Sabian’s ;eg and applies a modified ankle lock. Cabana keeps Sabian grounded and works over his wrist. Cabana sends Sabian to the corner and then delivers a few elbows from the apron. Cabana slams Sabian into the turnbuckle and then Ford distracts Cabana. Sabian delivers an enzuigiri and sends Cabana to the floor. Sabian slams Cabana into the apron and tosses him back into the ring. Sabian goes for a kiss on Ford, but Ford backs away. Sabian stomps on Cabana in the corner and asks Ford for a kiss again, but she says no.

Sabian takes Cabana down in the rind and kicks him in the chest. Sabian goes for the cover, but Cabana kicks out. Sabian chokes Cabana over the ropes and then clubs him in the back. Cabana fights back and they exchange shots. Sabian connects with an enzuigiri and delivers a missile dropkick. Sabian goes for the cover, but Cabana kicks out. Sabian delivers a few shots and chokes Cabana in the corner. Sabian takes Cabana down and stomps on his face. Sabian comes off the ropes, but Cabana kicks him in the face. Cabana delivers a double chop and then connects with an elbow shot. Cabana rolls Sabian up, but Sabian kicks out at two. Cabana delivers another series of shots and then an elbow and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out again. Cabana connects with a hip attack in the corner an goes to the ropes, but Ford gets into the ring. He gets off the ropes and Sabian delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kip Sabian

—

Tomorrow on Dynamite:

Cody vs. Joey Janela

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy in a Tag Team Street Fight